Executives weigh the growth potential they see in the public stock and private credit/equities arenas
Q1 may have been “frustrating,” but things are looking brighter for Q2
This crypto fund issuer is “looking for the rising stars” to put into the ETF wrapper
Bitwise essentially has three investment buckets that it hopes to grow, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said
Bybit analysts think that the entrance for such a large institutional crowd has changed the way capital flows in crypto
Bitwise’s Katherine Dowling notes the SEC appears to be waiting for “directive from up high” on how to handle litigations, for example
Two planned products aim to replicate the performance of bitcoin-denominated investments in Nasdaq 100 stocks and gold
Bitwise signaled its plans to list a solana ETF in the US less than a month ago
Strategies consider price momentum in an effort to boost risk-adjusted returns while reducing downside risk
Bitwise on Tuesday filed an S-1 for an ETF that would hold both bitcoin and ether, nearly half a year after Hashdex plotted a similar product
Hunter Horsley says Solana is one of this cycle’s breakout successes that he thinks clients will want to access
Crypto’s calls are equally as juiced as puts, creating a “smile” in the volatility surface
Trump’s win appears to have made ETF issuers more optimistic of potential approval across more types of funds
After Bitwise’s XRP ETF filing this week, one industry watcher notes: “Politics will determine whether this happens soon or in a few years”
Plus, latest jobs data signals odds of a 25bps rate cut
Bitwise took the initial steps for an XRP ETF Wednesday
Asset manager Bitwise has been active this month, revealing deals to acquire ETP issuer ETC Group and the assets within the Osprey Bitcoin Trust
Plus, a deeper look into the SEC’s latest victim facing claims as an unregistered security
The acquisition is set to bring nine European-listed crypto ETPs under San Francisco-based Bitwise’s brand
As part of its 19b-4, the potential issuer included a correlation analysis of ETH that’s “substantially similar” to the BTC analysis done by the SEC before it approved the spot bitcoin ETFs
BTC funds by VanEck, WisdomTree and Bitwise saw daily trading volume highs more than a month after launch
While the slate of 10 US spot bitcoin funds have tallied $4.6 billion of net inflows thus far, half of the field is lagging the leaders
Bitwise is the first firm to make public its bitcoin ETF address without the help of sleuths
The first spot bitcoin ETFs in the US attracted $655 million in day-one net flows, according to initial Bloomberg Intelligence data