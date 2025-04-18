Bitwise

Bitwise, a leading provider of cryptocurrency index funds and investment services, has emerged as a prominent player in the world of digital assets. With its expertise in data analysis and market research, Bitwise offers innovative investment products and strategies designed to provide exposure to the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. The firm has also gained recognition for its research and thought leadership in the industry, providing insights and analysis on the trends and factors that shape the blockchain and digital asset landscape. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, news, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Bitwise and other leading players.
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Which tokenized RWA segments will boom next?

Executives weigh the growth potential they see in the public stock and private credit/equities arenas

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin transactions outpaced Visa payments last quarter: Bitwise

Q1 may have been “frustrating,” but things are looking brighter for Q2

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

More tokens named in new crypto ETF proposals

This crypto fund issuer is “looking for the rising stars” to put into the ETF wrapper

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Fundraise, ‘open-minded’ SEC to fuel Bitwise growth

Bitwise essentially has three investment buckets that it hopes to grow, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutional investors could be blocking the path for altcoin season

Bybit analysts think that the entrance for such a large institutional crowd has changed the way capital flows in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

SEC in ‘purgatorial state’ despite positive signs

Bitwise’s Katherine Dowling notes the SEC appears to be waiting for “directive from up high” on how to handle litigations, for example

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto ETF filers hard at work for the holidays

Two planned products aim to replicate the performance of bitcoin-denominated investments in Nasdaq 100 stocks and gold

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Bitwise launches solana staking ETP in Europe as US applications linger

Bitwise signaled its plans to list a solana ETF in the US less than a month ago

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

A new kind of crypto ETF weighs market trends

Strategies consider price momentum in an effort to boost risk-adjusted returns while reducing downside risk

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned crypto ETF fleet grows after options milestone

Bitwise on Tuesday filed an S-1 for an ETF that would hold both bitcoin and ether, nearly half a year after Hashdex plotted a similar product

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Bitwise CEO: Solana an ‘incredible emerging asset and story’

Hunter Horsley says Solana is one of this cycle’s breakout successes that he thinks clients will want to access

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Major takeaways from this week’s BTC ETF options launch

Crypto’s calls are equally as juiced as puts, creating a “smile” in the volatility surface

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto ETFs filings to test an SEC likely to change

Trump’s win appears to have made ETF issuers more optimistic of potential approval across more types of funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Election outcome and SEC appeal to decide XRP ETF future

After Bitwise’s XRP ETF filing this week, one industry watcher notes: “Politics will determine whether this happens soon or in a few years”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

The XRP ETF filing: A sign of regulatory progress or wishful thinking?

Plus, latest jobs data signals odds of a 25bps rate cut

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise files SEC paperwork to launch spot XRP ETF

Bitwise took the initial steps for an XRP ETF Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Latest crypto ETP acquisition deal points to broader trend

Asset manager Bitwise has been active this month, revealing deals to acquire ETP issuer ETC Group and the assets within the Osprey Bitcoin Trust

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Jerome Powell is ‘dovish across the board’: Unpacking the Jackson pivot

Plus, a deeper look into the SEC’s latest victim facing claims as an unregistered security

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto ETF issuer Bitwise moving into Europe via acquisition

The acquisition is set to bring nine European-listed crypto ETPs under San Francisco-based Bitwise’s brand

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise files for a spot ether ETF

As part of its 19b-4, the potential issuer included a correlation analysis of ETH that’s “substantially similar” to the BTC analysis done by the SEC before it approved the spot bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

After record crypto product inflow week, bitcoin ETF volumes spike

BTC funds by VanEck, WisdomTree and Bitwise saw daily trading volume highs more than a month after launch

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Another bitcoin ETF just joined the $1B assets club. Will it be the last?

While the slate of 10 US spot bitcoin funds have tallied $4.6 billion of net inflows thus far, half of the field is lagging the leaders

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise publishes bitcoin ETF holdings address after on-chain sleuths uncover BlackRock’s

Bitwise is the first firm to make public its bitcoin ETF address without the help of sleuths

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Bitcoin ETF asset race: Bitwise, Fidelity snag flow lead while money leaves GBTC

The first spot bitcoin ETFs in the US attracted $655 million in day-one net flows, according to initial Bloomberg Intelligence data

by Ben Strack /

