Martin Goycoolea Scott
Martin Goycoolea Scott is the Product Lead & Builder of Zeal. His journey into the crypto space began in 2017, via a drive to make personal finance approachable and user-friendly. Since then, Martin has spent his time focused on making personal finance and payments easier and friendlier. Martin has a wealth of experience in tech, working as Head of Growth at Mach, Office Lead at Revolut, Head of Product and Growth at EdTech firm Eedi.
Wallets still have a long way to go before they can be recognized as a trustful financial tool for the everyday person