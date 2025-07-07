CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in all-stock deal

After rejecting a bid from the AI cloud-computing startup last year, Core Scientific agreed to be acquired in a deal expected to close by Q4 2025

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

share

CoreWeave will acquire Core Scientific, the company announced Monday morning. 

The news comes after the two engaged in a lengthy battle last year that saw Core Scientific rejecting a bid from CoreWeave

The all-stock transaction, which will see Core Scientific shareholders receive 0.1235 shares of CoreWeave Class A common Stock, is expected to help the newly-public CoreWeave “verticalize its data center footprint to future-proof revenue growth and enhance profitability.” The deal is worth roughly $9 billion. 

“Together with CoreWeave, we will be well-positioned to accelerate the availability of world-class infrastructure for companies innovating with AI while delivering the greatest value for our shareholders, who will be able to participate in the tremendous upside potential of the combined company,” Core Scientific’s Adam Sullivan said in a statement. 

Read more: Bitcoin miner’s data center project to be ‘game-changer’

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported at the end of June that the two were in talks on a deal after the failed talks last year. 

“This acquisition accelerates our strategy to deploy AI and HPC workloads at scale,” said Michael Intrator, CoreWeave’s CEO. “Owning this foundational layer of our platform will enhance our performance and expertise as we continue helping customers unleash AI’s full potential.”

Initially, Core Scientific was willing to come to the table for talks, Blockworks’ Ben Strack reported last year, but they rejected the bid as being too low. 

The two announced cloud provider hosting deals last year, which sparked CoreWeave’s interest in the bitcoin miner.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana data storage project wins Colosseum hackathon

TAPEDRIVE says it can make Solana data storage 1,400x cheaper

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The labor market is sending false signals

Immigration changes are papering over a fragile labor market

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

OpinionThe Drop

Crypto needs more no-fee, open-source payment tools

BlueYard’s head of crypto research developed FreePay to make fee-free, tap-to-pay crypto payments a reality

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

‘The world supercomputer’: Nexus activates final testnet for AI-ready blockchain

Buzzwords include: succinct universal proofs, zkVM, incrementally verifiable computation, distributed supercomputer and agentic AI

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsSupply Shock

Bitcoin already sets all-time high against the US dollar index

US dollars might technically be worth less, but it’s still good news

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Consumer crypto is having a moment

Apps are doing well, as is casino gaming, says Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly

by Katherine Ross /