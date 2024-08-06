Core Scientific

Markets

Crypto stocks rebound, volatility eases but analysts say we are not out of the woods 

After spiking into crisis territory on Monday, the VIX was on the decline Tuesday. But volatility is still in the air.

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Biden’s SEC nominee appears safe

Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Bitcoin miners turn to AI for a boost

Miners may not be as tied to bitcoin as they once were, but maybe that’s exactly what investors want

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Inside Hut 8’s AI ambitions after securing $150M in funding

The high-performance computing market is big enough for multiple bitcoin miners to win there, Hut 8 CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged; expects cuts by end of year

As market digests a rate decision that many priced in, the key figure seems to be committee members’ long-term outlook

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

Core Scientific rejects CoreWeave buyout bid after big HPC deal

Bitcoin miner is in discussions with other potential clients as it plans to use another 300 MW of capacity to support high-performance computing

by Ben Strack /
Business

Rival miners Marathon, Core Scientific each think they have an edge over peers

Industry players plot continued scale, revenue diversification and a focus on high-performance computing as part of long-term plays

by Ben Strack /
People

Core Scientific CEO: Machine buys, deleveraging key around Bitcoin halving

The mining giant is looking to purchase machines from struggling sector companies following next month’s Bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
Business

Miners continue money-conscious moves ahead of the Bitcoin halving

Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

US bitcoin mining giant ‘looking at Africa’ amid expansion efforts

Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Miners’ bitcoin production dipped in January amid energy curtailment

Winter storms contribute to month-over-month declines in BTC production as the bitcoin halving approaches

by Ben Strack /
Business

Core Scientific shares tumble on first day of relisting 

Core said Tuesday that it had emerged from “from Chapter 11 with a strengthened balance sheet” and shares re-hit the Nasdaq Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Core Scientific gets Court OK to emerge from bankruptcy

The company seeks to emerge from bankruptcy on Jan. 23 and re-list its shares on Nasdaq the following day

by Ben Strack /
Business

Where crypto’s major bankruptcies stand right now

FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Despite hideously hot summer, bitcoin miners manage 13 EH jump in hash rate

The top performers with respect to realized hash rate gains in Q3 were Bitdeer, CleanSpark and Marathon Digital

by James Cirrone /
Business

Core Scientific gets $53M from Bitmain in bid to re-energize bitcoin mining business

The investment is part of a larger agreement that includes the supply of 27,000 Bitmain bitcoin miners

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Core Scientific is focused on efficiency while hash price hits rock bottom

CEO Adam Sullivan spoke to Blockworks about the latest with Core Scientific at the Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas

by James Cirrone /
Business

Core Scientific, Celsius settle Texas mining site dispute with $45M deal

This comes as a result of a monthslong bankruptcy battle between Core Scientific and Celsius

by James Cirrone /
Business

New Core Scientific CEO expects company to exit bankruptcy by year end

Adam Sullivan started mining bitcoin on the side in 2016 — now’s he’s the CEO of one of the biggest bitcoin mining companies in the world

by James Cirrone /
Business

Core Scientific promotes Adam Sullivan to chief executive

Core Scientific has been navigating bankruptcy for the past eight months, and it plans to emerge from Chapter 11 later this year

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Coinbase stock has now outperformed bitcoin over the past year

Crypto stocks including Coinbase and Riot are posting robust gains, propelled by a strong showing for bitcoin over the year to date

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Core Scientific Makes Progress Towards Bankruptcy Exit

The miner anticipates a promising liquidity boost of $46 million, surpassing the initial budget outlined during the filing process

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Core Scientific Expands Mining Fleet Post-Bankruptcy

Core Scientific will soon be operating over 207,900 bitcoin mining machines in total after a newly expanded contract with LM Funding

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Top TradFi Institutions Lent Millions to Crypto Miner Core Scientific

A court filing shows an ad hoc group of creditors, including Apollo, BlackRock, and MassMutual, acquired secured convertible notes issued by the miner

by Shalini Nagarajan /

