Core Scientific
After spiking into crisis territory on Monday, the VIX was on the decline Tuesday. But volatility is still in the air.
Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week
Miners may not be as tied to bitcoin as they once were, but maybe that’s exactly what investors want
The high-performance computing market is big enough for multiple bitcoin miners to win there, Hut 8 CEO says
As market digests a rate decision that many priced in, the key figure seems to be committee members’ long-term outlook
Bitcoin miner is in discussions with other potential clients as it plans to use another 300 MW of capacity to support high-performance computing
Industry players plot continued scale, revenue diversification and a focus on high-performance computing as part of long-term plays
The mining giant is looking to purchase machines from struggling sector companies following next month’s Bitcoin halving
Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million
Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says
Winter storms contribute to month-over-month declines in BTC production as the bitcoin halving approaches
Core said Tuesday that it had emerged from “from Chapter 11 with a strengthened balance sheet” and shares re-hit the Nasdaq Wednesday
The company seeks to emerge from bankruptcy on Jan. 23 and re-list its shares on Nasdaq the following day
FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings
The top performers with respect to realized hash rate gains in Q3 were Bitdeer, CleanSpark and Marathon Digital
The investment is part of a larger agreement that includes the supply of 27,000 Bitmain bitcoin miners
CEO Adam Sullivan spoke to Blockworks about the latest with Core Scientific at the Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas
This comes as a result of a monthslong bankruptcy battle between Core Scientific and Celsius
Adam Sullivan started mining bitcoin on the side in 2016 — now’s he’s the CEO of one of the biggest bitcoin mining companies in the world
Core Scientific has been navigating bankruptcy for the past eight months, and it plans to emerge from Chapter 11 later this year
Crypto stocks including Coinbase and Riot are posting robust gains, propelled by a strong showing for bitcoin over the year to date
The miner anticipates a promising liquidity boost of $46 million, surpassing the initial budget outlined during the filing process
Core Scientific will soon be operating over 207,900 bitcoin mining machines in total after a newly expanded contract with LM Funding
A court filing shows an ad hoc group of creditors, including Apollo, BlackRock, and MassMutual, acquired secured convertible notes issued by the miner