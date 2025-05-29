Markets
USDC combines both the Ethereum bridged USDC and the natively issued USDC.
Other than the USDC-USDC.e pair, all other USDC pairs combine the bridged and natively issued USDC tokens.
- ETH-Stablecoin: the trade involves ETH and a stablecoin.
- Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset. Some notable trading pairs are BTC-ETH, BTC-USD, and BTC-BTC (for example, cbBTC-WBTC).
- Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
- LST Swaps: the trade involves a Liquid-Staking token and either ETH or a Stablecoin
- Tokenized Assets: the trade involves a tokenized asset such as tokenized gold.
- Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or ETH)
- Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.