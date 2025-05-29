ArbitrumDEX Activity

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Arbitrum.

Arbitrum: DEX Volume by Token

USDC combines both the Ethereum bridged USDC and the natively issued USDC.

ETH-Stablecoin

Bitcoin

Stablecoin Swaps

Arbitrum: Stablecoin Swap Volume by Pair

Other than the USDC-USDC.e pair, all other USDC pairs combine the bridged and natively issued USDC tokens.

LST Swaps

Project Tokens

Trading Pairs

  • ETH-Stablecoin: the trade involves ETH and a stablecoin.
  • Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset. Some notable trading pairs are BTC-ETH, BTC-USD, and BTC-BTC (for example, cbBTC-WBTC).
  • Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
  • LST Swaps: the trade involves a Liquid-Staking token and either ETH or a Stablecoin
  • Tokenized Assets: the trade involves a tokenized asset such as tokenized gold.
  • Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or ETH)
  • Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.

Arbitrum: Ordering Fees as Share of Spot DEX Volume

Ordering fees include Timeboost fees

