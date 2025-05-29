Zora Financials

Zora Total Revenue

Zora is a consumer social application leveraging a blockchain, so the Total Revenue is driven by both the application's Platform Revenue and the blockchain's Network REV. Note, we currently only platform revenue after the migration to tokenized posts in early 2025. We will soon track the historical platform revenue from NFT trading.

Network REV: Real Economic Value is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of both in-protocol transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution, so it measures the monetary demand to transact onchain. As it pertains to Zora's Network REV, there are no out-of-protocol tips. All REV is generated by in-protocol transaction fees.

Platform Revenue: Zora is an onchain social network that initially used NFTs to empower creators to capture value through community. A recent upgrade migrated away from NFTs by tokenizing posts on the social platform with 1 billion supply tokens. Zora charges trading fees on activity in the platform, distributing the majority of fees back to users. Notably, the tokens are minted and traded on Base.