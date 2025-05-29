EthereumDEX Activity

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ethereum.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Stablecoin Swaps

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Bitcoin

ETH-Stablecoin

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tokenized Assets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Project Tokens

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ethereum: Ordering Fees as a Share of Spot DEX Volume

Ordering Fees include Priority Fees and MEV-Boost Tips

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ethereum: DEX Activity by Wallet Segment

Wallets segmented by lifetime trade volume.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

LST Swaps

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Memes

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Trading Pairs

The classification of trading pairs is determined in a top-to-bottom manner.

  • ETH-Stablecoin: the trade involves ETH and a stablecoin.
  • Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset. Some notable trading pairs are BTC-ETH, BTC-USD, and BTC-BTC (for example, cbBTC-WBTC).
  • Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
  • LST Swaps: the trade involves a Liquid-Staking token.
  • Tokenized Assets: the trade involves a tokenized asset. Examples include Gold, Equities, and Treasuries.
  • Indexed Assets: the trade involves an indexed asset. Examples include leveraged crypto tokens, portfolio of crypto tokens, and LP tokens.
  • Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or ETH).
  • AI Agents: the trade involves an AI agent token.
  • Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.

Related News