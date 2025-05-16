crypto hiring
Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders
Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph
Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi
Movement is “conducting an internal investigation stemming from recent events,” according to a company Slack message
The non-profit’s launch and big-name hires aim to grow Solana’s footprint in Washington
Ethereum Foundation shakes up leadership as internal rifts settle
Ethereum’s scaling improvements are progressing as testnets approach, while Danny Ryan’s EF leadership candidacy gains momentum
Ripple is seeking new pros across all departments, with roughly three-quarters of its open positions based in the US
The CFTC chair announced his departure from the agency effective Inauguration Day
In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment
Some have called Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw even more anti-crypto than Gensler
Resnick has joined Solana core development shop Anza, he announced on X today
Rob Witoff is named Coinbase’s head of platform after leaving the company to start a cold storage company
Trump said Sacks will guide administration policy “in [AI] and cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness”
Austin Federa had been at Solana Labs and Foundation for nearly four years
The president-elect nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to run the commerce department
One federal judge’s rulings this week found that the SEC had overstepped its authority and must vacate the Dealer Rule
An industry giant names new global head of growth, while a former bitcoin miner CEO lands advisory role
In case you missed it, BitGo last week appointed the former president of Silvergate Bank as part of its push into stablecoins
Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO
Consensys CEO Joe Lubin was quick to point the blame at the SEC
BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy
The Nova Labs departures spanned multiple departments, sources said
A former pro at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is set to fill the CEO role at crypto firm Copper.co, replacing the company’s founder