Business

As crypto firms boost US footprint, the race for talent is on

Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders

by Ben Strack /
Business

Morph, Bitget’s L2, is stymied by founder disputes, lavish spending and power struggles: Sources

Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
Policy

‘All sizzle and no steak’: 2 rival crypto firms duke it out in a court case

Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Movement Labs, Foundation conducts ‘investigation’ into ‘market maker abnormalities’

Movement is “conducting an internal investigation stemming from recent events,” according to a company Slack message

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

‘Solana Policy Institute’ nets CEOs of Blockchain Association, DeFi Education Fund

The non-profit’s launch and big-name hires aim to grow Solana’s footprint in Washington

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Ethereum community buries the hatchet

Ethereum Foundation shakes up leadership as internal rifts settle

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Pectra progress: Gas refunds, audits and Ethereum leadership talk

Ethereum’s scaling improvements are progressing as testnets approach, while Danny Ryan’s EF leadership candidacy gains momentum

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Ripple’s pre-Trump hiring spree

Ripple is seeking new pros across all departments, with roughly three-quarters of its open positions based in the US

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rostin Behnam’s parting ask for crypto rules

The CFTC chair announced his departure from the agency effective Inauguration Day

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Securitize, Galaxy, Hashdex add leaders

In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on SEC’s Crenshaw ahead of vote

Some have called Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw even more anti-crypto than Gensler

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Ethereum researcher Max Resnick makes surprise jump to Solana

Resnick has joined Solana core development shop Anza, he announced on X today

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase, 21Shares make key appointments

Rob Witoff is named Coinbase’s head of platform after leaving the company to start a cold storage company

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Podcaster David Sacks cinches top crypto job in Trump Administration

Trump said Sacks will guide administration policy “in [AI] and cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness”

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Foundation exec departs for ‘the most interesting experiment in crypto’

Austin Federa had been at Solana Labs and Foundation for nearly four years

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Industry waits for more Trump appointments

The president-elect nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to run the commerce department

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Changes at the SEC start well ahead of Inauguration Day

One federal judge’s rulings this week found that the SEC had overstepped its authority and must vacate the Dealer Rule

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Crypto Hiring: The post-election people moves

An industry giant names new global head of growth, while a former bitcoin miner CEO lands advisory role

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Execs selected to lead institutional offerings, stablecoin efforts

In case you missed it, BitGo last week appointed the former president of Silvergate Bank as part of its push into stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
Business

Kraken lays off staff, announces new co-CEO

Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

dYdX, Consensys layoffs shake up the space

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin was quick to point the blame at the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Senior execs depart, appointed across segment

BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy

by Ben Strack /
Business

Helium Mobile’s parent company cut nearly 40% of staff in August

The Nova Labs departures spanned multiple departments, sources said

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Copper, OKX name new executives

A former pro at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is set to fill the CEO role at crypto firm Copper.co, replacing the company’s founder

by Ben Strack /

