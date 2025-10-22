Aave’s Q3 showed resilient revenue and calmer rates — and Stani is eyeing a Q4 macro tailwind

Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

CineVI/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

As markets melted on October 10, and many centralized exchanges stuttered, Aave didn’t flinch.

The protocol automatically liquidated over $200 million in collateral, preserving solvency without disruption, as Aave founder Stani Kulechov told a DAS London audience last week during a panel on DeFi rate markets.

“It was scary because of the size of the protocol today,” Kulechov said. “But things ended up well. DeFi really proved itself.”

That resilience followed from a Q3 marked by steady deposits, healthy lending demand, and normalized rates. But looking ahead, Kulechov sees an even bigger shift coming: global rate cuts could reignite yield flows — and widen the rate spread between TradFi and DeFi.

The quarter ended with Aave’s lending machine looking sturdy and, increasingly, boring — in the good way. The protocol’s revenue stack was led once again by net interest income, with flash loans and liquidations a comparatively small slice. That’s exactly how the system is supposed to behave in a normalized rate regime. 

Blockworks Research financials dashboard makes it easy to see the mix in one view | Source: Blockworks Research

A calmer rate backdrop also showed up in stablecoin supply APYs on Ethereum, which settled into the 3%–5% range after the late-2024 spikes.

Source: Blockworks Research

That normalization coincided with a steady climb in total deposits and outstanding loans, pushing Aave’s footprint back toward cycle highs across deployments.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

“What’s powerful about DeFi is transparency — you can actually see where the yield is coming from,” Kulechov said.

All together, that added up to a record quarter for the protocol, topping Q4 2024 and reversing a two quarter slide.

Source: Blockworks Research

Kulechov was pleased with how DeFi dapps handled the bout of extreme volatility.

“They get stress tested based on the parameters and risk assessments done before events like this,” he said. “We liquidated over $200 million worth of collateral — that’s the native way the protocol keeps solvency in turbulence.”

Liquidation fee revenue, while modest, hit a 4-month peak | Source: Blockworks Research

Euler, by contrast, saw fewer liquidations, CEO Michael Bentley explained on the panel, citing a difference in the typical borrower mix.

“People build bespoke credit markets [on Euler] — some use just-in-time liquidity to market make or provide instant redemption for RWAs [and] every market on Euler has a unique use case,” Bentley said.

On product roadmap and Q4 direction, Bentley pointed to “more integrations with fintechs — and new products coming online.”

“We’ve been working a lot on fixed rate products, so we’re going to keep innovating and pushing out new products for integrators using Euler,” he said.

Kulechov’s focus heading into year-end is on macro.

“I’m super eager for central bank rates to go down. Historically, when that happens, financial innovation accelerates. Rate cuts could create big arb opportunities between TradFi and DeFi. If DeFi remains safe, we’ll see more traditional participants — neobanks, fintechs — plugging in for yield.”

When policy rates drift lower, spreads between on-chain funding and TradFi tend to widen, setting up the kind of basis-style flows that supported lending during prior easing cycles.

The quarter is also expected to see the launch of Aave V4, which aims to streamline the protocol’s architecture and expand its product surface for both crypto-native and institutional users.

Armed with granular data, DeFi watchers can track the same protocol levers Kulechov highlighted — deposits vs. loans, revenue composition, liquidation activity, and rate volatility — and judge whether the coming macro shift turns into the “arb opportunities” he expects.

If it does, Aave’s metrics should tell the story quickly: spreads widen, utilization grinds higher, and net interest continues to climb alongside deposits.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (17).png

Research

Meteora’s TGE: Valuing MET

Meteora’s TGE will take place on Thursday, October 23. At launch, 48% of MET’s supply will be circulating, a relatively high float compared to other notable token launches on Solana. Meteora has become a key player in Solana's DEX landscape, strengthening its distribution via Jupiter and its partnership with select launchpad partners like Believe, positioning as the go-to venue for high profile launches like TRUMP and WLFI. In our view, a P/S between 6x and 10x is most likely for MET at launch based on how RAY and ORCA have been historically priced by the market. As such, we could reasonably expect MET to trade between $450M and $1.1B after TGE (circulating market cap).

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

Business

Modern Treasury acquires Beam stablecoin startup in $40M deal

The payments platform expands into stablecoin infrastructure with an all-stock acquisition of Beam, signaling deeper fintech-crypto integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

FalconX to acquire 21Shares

The acquisition combines FalconX’s institutional brokerage network with 21Shares’ ETF platform, signaling a new phase in digital asset integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

‘Code is law,’ revisited, in new feature doc

From The DAO to Mango Markets, a documentary puts the spotlight on whether immutability should trump intent

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Meteora’s TGE: What is fair value for MET?

Weakness prevails across the board for crypto — however, it’s not all gloom and doom

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

The Breakdown

Bitcoin is the currency of resistance, says Nobel Laureate

María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize should change the way the world sees bitcoin

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Business

Galaxy posts $505M profit as trading and asset gains surge

Digital asset firm reports record quarterly earnings with $11.5B in assets, boosted by trading, inflows, and Helios expansion

by Blockworks /