Aave

Aave, a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, emerged as a leader in the industry by offering innovative lending and borrowing services built on blockchain technology. With its user-friendly interface and robust ecosystem, Aave empowers individuals and institutions alike to participate in the global financial market in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner. As the DeFi landscape experiences rapid growth and continuous news, staying informed is crucial. Follow Blockworks to keep up-to-date with the latest developments, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of Aave and other decentralized finance projects.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Making sense of DAOs in 2025

Aave DAO pushes back against Horizon token

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

What the bounce tells us about the next big crypto narratives

Manic markets have us all dreaming of sensible projects making steady but decent revenue

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Aave governance mulls an exit from Polygon

The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

DeFi superapp Fluid is coming for Aave and Uniswap’s lunch

Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Trump’s World Liberty Financial is using Aave

Plus, Optimism Collective makes $911 million in monthly revenues

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Aave generates $2.1M daily revenue during market downturn

The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Aave DAO’s latest move against MakerDAO spurs fears of ‘walled gardens’ in DeFi

Users of Maker’s Spark protocol may soon be cut off from Aave DAO airdrops

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Aave tries a new round of airdrops targeting competitors

A total of $5 million will be doled out over a 90-day period — and possibly longer

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Restaking platform EigenLayer ‘flips’ Aave in TVL 

EigenLayer’s TVL has reached $11.24 billion, per DeFiLlama

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Gauntlet will become a Morpho Labs Risk Curator days after its fallout with Aave

Morpho Blue is designed in a way where risk management is externalized, Morpho Labs’ CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Why Gauntlet is leaving Aave after 4 years as ‘risk steward’

Gauntlet notes that it will be terminating its work with Aave due to difficulty navigating inconsistent guidelines

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uma hatches Oval MEV product for lending dapps

Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

PayPal stablecoin deployment on Aave sought by Paxos

As PYUSD sees middling adoption, Paxos is helping create DeFi markets for the stablecoin

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Aave Companies is rebranding to Avara

The Aave protocol developer is changing its name and acquiring the self-custody wallet service Family

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Aave cooperates with forks following vulnerability

When Aave found a vulnerability in its code, multiple projects inherited the security flaw

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

GHO ‘cannot maintain its peg’ without changes, says researcher

Aave’s stablecoin has yet to hit its $1 peg — and Bluechip’s Vaidya Pallasena thinks recent tweaks won’t solve the problem

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Aave DAO votes in favor of acquiring CRV tokens with USDT

The DAO will use $2 million worth of USDT to secure 5 million CRV tokens

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

How DeFi users are navigating post-Curve exploit landscape

Over $452.4 million has been withdrawn from Aave v2 following Curve exploits

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Aave’s exposure to Curve hack, explained

If CRV dips below 65%, it will be at risk of liquidation

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

DeFi surging despite possible VC sell pressure

As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

It’s GHO time: Aave stablecoin passes community governance vote

In a departure from many popular stablecoins, GHO is a completely decentralized, multi-collateral stablecoin with a fixed price oracle

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Aave governance will migrate 1,600 ETH to wstETH and rETH

800 ETH will be converted to wsETH, and the remaining 800 ETH will be converted to rETH

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto funding: $56M+ week with major focus on Web3 social media

On top of Lens Protocol’s $15 million raise, Web3 gaming again took a significant portion of the funding this week

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Scaling Decentralized Social Is Tough — Lens Protocol Claims to Have a Solution

‘Momoka’ stores transactions off-chain to achieve higher transactions per second, the team says

by James Cirrone /

