Aave
Aave DAO pushes back against Horizon token
Manic markets have us all dreaming of sensible projects making steady but decent revenue
The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield
Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand
Plus, Optimism Collective makes $911 million in monthly revenues
The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday
Users of Maker’s Spark protocol may soon be cut off from Aave DAO airdrops
A total of $5 million will be doled out over a 90-day period — and possibly longer
EigenLayer’s TVL has reached $11.24 billion, per DeFiLlama
Morpho Blue is designed in a way where risk management is externalized, Morpho Labs’ CEO said
Gauntlet notes that it will be terminating its work with Aave due to difficulty navigating inconsistent guidelines
Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave
As PYUSD sees middling adoption, Paxos is helping create DeFi markets for the stablecoin
The Aave protocol developer is changing its name and acquiring the self-custody wallet service Family
When Aave found a vulnerability in its code, multiple projects inherited the security flaw
Aave’s stablecoin has yet to hit its $1 peg — and Bluechip’s Vaidya Pallasena thinks recent tweaks won’t solve the problem
The DAO will use $2 million worth of USDT to secure 5 million CRV tokens
Over $452.4 million has been withdrawn from Aave v2 following Curve exploits
If CRV dips below 65%, it will be at risk of liquidation
As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions
In a departure from many popular stablecoins, GHO is a completely decentralized, multi-collateral stablecoin with a fixed price oracle
800 ETH will be converted to wsETH, and the remaining 800 ETH will be converted to rETH
On top of Lens Protocol’s $15 million raise, Web3 gaming again took a significant portion of the funding this week
‘Momoka’ stores transactions off-chain to achieve higher transactions per second, the team says