Coinbase Prime, Figment expand institutional staking integration

Figment and Coinbase Prime have expanded their institutional staking partnership to support a wider range of Proof-of-Stake networks, the companies announced on October 28, 2025.

The integration, which began in early 2024 with Ethereum staking, has enabled more than $2 billion in staked assets to date.

Through this extended collaboration, institutional clients using Coinbase Prime — Coinbase Global’s full-service prime brokerage for trading, financing, and custody — can now access Figment’s institutional-grade staking infrastructure across multiple networks. The expansion adds support for assets such as Solana, Sui, Aleo, Aptos, Avalanche, Axelar, Cardano, Celestia, Cosmos, EigenLayer, NEAR, and Polkadot.

Coinbase Prime clients are able to stake tokens directly from Coinbase’s custody platform without moving assets, allowing institutions to manage staking, trading, and financing in one interface. The firms said the integration enhances decentralization and maintains the security standards required by institutional asset managers.

“Expanding our staking integration gives institutions more flexibility to select high-quality staking providers like Figment while safeguarding assets with Coinbase Prime’s institutional-grade controls and secure custody,” said Lewis Han, Head of Staking Sales at Coinbase.

“Clients will continue to benefit from our comprehensive staking solution, including turnkey infrastructure and robust staking reporting.”

“From the start, Figment has focused on security and risk-adjusted performance, building infrastructure for the world’s most trusted financial institutions,” said Lorien Gabel, Co-founder and CEO of Figment.

“Our relationship with Coinbase Prime has been integral here, and we look forward to bringing more companies onchain together.”

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

