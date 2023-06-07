Figment

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Figment.
article-image

DeFi

Figment Capital wants to bring distributed validator technology to sequencers

Figment Capital is exploring decentralized sequencing technology with Obol Network

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

EducationSponsored

Why Ethereum Is More Decentralized After the Merge

The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September

by Drew Mailen /
article-image

MarketsSponsored

New Flashbots Upgrade Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets After the Merge

Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic.

by John Gilbert&Drew Mailen /
article-image

EducationSponsored

Enterprise-grade Staking: A Move to Durable Yields and a Stronger Web3

In response to the growing concerns around crypto lending yields, many are seeking out staking as an alternative

article-image

DeFiMarkets

Coinbase Cloud, Figment Back New Liquid Staking Protocol

New offering developed by Alluvial is designed to meet compliance and security standards for institutions

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Figment Closes Funding Round at $1.4B Valuation

Crypto staking firm’s new capital brings its post-money valuation up 180% from its previous valuation of $500 million

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Galaxy Digital Joins $50M Raise for Crypto Staking Firm Figment

“Proof of Stake and the ability to earn yield will be an important catalyst in driving further institutional interest in the digital asset industry,” Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

