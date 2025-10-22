Kalshi attracts investor offers valuing platform above $10 billion: Report

Court win, sports deals, and surging volumes lift prediction-market Kalshi as venture capital considers new funding

by Blockworks
article-image

Kalshi co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour | Permissionless IV by Ben Solomon for Blockworks

Prediction market operator Kalshi is receiving investor offers valuing the company at more than $10 billion, according to a Bloomberg report

That valuation would make Kalshi one of the largest prospective valuations yet for a regulated event-trading platform. 

The offers come just weeks after Kalshi closed a $300 million round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, which pegged the New York-based startup at around $5 billion.

Founded in 2018, Kalshi lets users trade contracts tied to real-world outcomes — from U.S. elections and economic data to sports contests and government shutdown durations. 

The company operates under a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) license, distinguishing it from crypto-native venues such as Polymarket, a major rival. After a court victory in October 2024 allowed Kalshi to list presidential-election contracts, trading volumes surged to new highs. 

Chief executive Tarek Mansour said this month the exchange has reached an annualized volume of $50 billion.

Loading Tweet..

The competition in prediction markets is intensifying. Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, recently pledged up to $2 billion in Polymarket at an $8 billion valuation. The National Hockey League became the first major sports league to partner with both Kalshi and Polymarket under multiyear agreements announced this week.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

