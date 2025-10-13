Gm! This week, Forward Guidance and 1000x go live from DAS London to unpack the recent market chaos, Trump’s tariff tweets, and massive cascading liquidations. We also debate Bitcoin’s resilience versus altcoin fragility, the role of institutional flows, and the shift from four-year cycles to gradual adoption. Enjoy! – Go follow the new 1000x feed to keep up to date with all new episodes! Spotify: https://bit.ly/4676Sob Apple: https://bit.ly/4etlBMd – Follow Avi: https://x.com/AviFelman Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp Follow 1000x: https://x.com/1000xPod Follow Forward Guidance: https://x.com/ForwardGuidance Join the 1000x Telegram: https://t.me/+fz-2f0cwC6o0MWNh – Kraken OTC offers discreet, 24/7 execution for large crypto orders. Built for HNWIs and institutions trading $50K+, you get access to deep liquidity, chat-based support and flexible settlement. Learn more: ⁠kraken.com/blockworks⁠ Disclaimer: Availability of products may vary by jurisdiction. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at ⁠ https://kraken.com/legal/disclosures⁠. – Peaq, the Machine Economy Computer, proudly sponsors the 1000x podcast. Peaq is home to 60+ apps across 20+ industries and millions of onchain devices, machines, and robots. It powers the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong and has launched the Machine Economy Free Zone in Dubai as an innovation hub for Web3, Robotics, and AI. For more about peaq, check out www.peaq.xyz – Katana directs chain revenue back to DeFi users for consistently higher yields. It starts with VaultBridge, which turns bridged assets into yield streams that back a perpetually funded real yield, boosting rewards for DeFi users. Katana is pioneering Productive TVL, assets actually being used in DeFi and reinforces this with Chain-owned Liquidity, permanent liquidity the chain controls. Stop sleeping on your bags: https://app.katana.network/?utm_source=BW-Pod – Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/ – Timestamps: ( 00:00 ) Introduction ( 01:30 ) Reaction to the Massive Sell-Off ( 9:55 ) Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq) ( 11:19 ) Has Anything Fundamentally Changed? ( 17:44 ) Friday Was a Turning Point ( 21:30 ) Risks vs Trading the Rebound ( 26:16 ) Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq, Katana) ( 28:18 ) Gold vs Bitcoin Correlation ( 32:18 ) Is the 4-Year Cycle Over? ( 38:44 ) Positioning for the Next Months – Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed