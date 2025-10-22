Gm! This week, Blockworks Co-Founder Jason Yanowitz joins us to discuss whether the crypto cycle is truly over, OGs selling vs new whales entering, and how we manage our portfolios. We also dive into Robinhood’s long-term potential, our favorite crypto projects, and finding edge in prediction markets and tax strategies. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

02:24 Is the Cycle Over?

07:47 Crypto Disrupting TradFi Rails

09:47 Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq)

11:11 OGs Selling

14:22 Easiest Trade in Crypto?

16:24 Crypto PTSD & Profit-Taking Psychology

22:30 Portfolio Management

29:08 Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq, Katana)

31:10 Most Attractive Crypto Bets

34:15 Prediction Markets & Gambling

38:44 Crypto Wash Trading

