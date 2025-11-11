Gm! This week, we talk about Bitcoin's 100k defense, potential "tariff stimmy," AI mania, K-shaped crypto recovery, and biggest lessons from trading. Enjoy!

–

–

–

–

–

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Are We So Back?

( 02:28 ) Tariff Refunds?

( 04:47 ) AI Nerves & Market Main Characters

( 08:34 ) Avi’s Viral Advice

( 12:10 ) Crypto Realism

( 15:02 ) Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq)

( 16:26 ) How to Short in Crypto

( 21:34 ) AERO/ENA & Hate Trading

( 25:17 ) Tough Market to be Long

( 26:53 ) Buy the Good, Ignore the Garbage

( 29:16 ) We Don’t Need Another L2

( 31:13 ) Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq, Katana)

( 33:15 ) Crypto’s K-Shaped Market

( 40:41 ) Zcash & Privacy Narrative

( 51:02 ) Buying & Selling Art

( 55:18 ) Lessons from Trading

( 01:02:30 ) Final Thoughts

–

