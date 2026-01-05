Gm! This week, we dig into whether Bitcoin is headed back to $100k, continuation of the debasement trade, if it’s time to short memecoins, what Venezuelan and Iranian regime change mean for oil and Bitcoin, betting on today’s mega trends and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 00:30 ) 2026 Moves Just Starting

( 09:30 ) Debasement Trade Continues

( 12:02 ) Ads (Kraken OTC)

( 12:55 ) Memecoin Trenches & Shorting

( 17:39 ) Venezuela/Iran Bitcoin Reserves

( 25:35 ) What Happens To Oil?

( 32:13 ) Ads (Kraken OTC)

( 33:07 ) Geopolitical Consequences

( 37:42 ) Opportunities In Emerging Markets

( 45:45 ) Regime Change Implications

( 48:55 ) Betting On Mega Trends

( 52:05 ) Final Thoughts

