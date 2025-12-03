In this episode, Aahan Menon of Prometheus Macro digs into why the economy feels strong on the surface but uneasy beneath it, the AI investment boom propping up profits, and why the bond market can’t find its footing. We also explore why traditional recession playbooks are breaking down, the transmission of liquidity and monetary into markets, and what actually matters if you’re trying to find an edge in trading macro. Enjoy!

__

Follow Aahan: https://x.com/AahanPrometheus

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

__

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:38 ) The Real State of the Economy

( 06:08 ) Consumption & Real vs Nominal Growth

( 16:51 ) Grayscale Ad

( 17:29 ) AI CapEx's Economic Impact

( 26:59 ) Grayscale Ad

( 27:47 ) Fiscal & Monetary Policy Transmission

( 34:21 ) Understanding & Trading Liquidity

( 40:25 ) Finding Edge in Macro Trading

( 45:24 ) Turning Macro into Money

( 52:30 ) Final Thoughts





__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



