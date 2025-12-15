In this episode, the Market Radar team joins the show to discuss why markets have struggled to trend, how Market Radar’s models navigate slowdowns versus true risk-off regimes, and what growth, inflation, and liquidity signals are actually saying beneath the headlines. We also cover finding real macro signals from the noise and their predictions for 2026. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:29 ) Risk-Off Pivot

( 07:28 ) Unpacking System Triggers

( 12:26 ) Grayscale Ad

( 13:05 ) Regime Map: Growth vs Inflation Impulses

( 17:13 ) Inflation Expectations

( 23:02 ) Debasement & K-Shaped Economy

( 25:17 ) Finding Signal From Conflicting Inputs

( 32:17 ) Grayscale Ad

( 33:04 ) The Right Way To Think About Liquidity

( 40:36 ) 2026 Rate Cut Predictions

( 47:46 ) Economic Outlook & Being Systematic

( 50:49 ) Final Thoughts

