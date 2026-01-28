Finding The Next Perfect Trade | Alex Gurevich
In this episode, former Managing Director of global macro trading at JPMorgan and bestselling author Alex Gurevich joins the show to discuss his updated book The Next Perfect Trade, unpacking what actually makes a good trade across regimes. We also cover how to express trades, precious metals, carry trades, options simplicity, rates going to zero, and how AI may reshape discretionary macro trading. Enjoy! __ Follow Alex: https://x.com/agurevich23 Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_ Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
00:00 Intro
03:36 The Perfect Trade Framework
12:12 Expressing Trades, Precious Metals
21:12 Options, Risk & Portfolio Construction
28:56 Derivatives, Carry Trades & Market Structure
32:39 AI, Macro & Global Regimes
47:23 Japan, Macro Convictions & Rates Outlook
47:23 Japan, Macro Convictions & Rates Outlook
52:21 Final Thoughts