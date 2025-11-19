In this episode, Capital Flows joins the show to break down how credit growth, falling real rates, and strong cross-border flows fueled the rally from April through summer, and why the Fed’s recent hawkish shift has introduced short-term volatility without meaningfully raising recession risk. We also cover auto-loan stress, the real drivers behind AI-linked equity moves, why geopolitics now shapes liquidity more than the Fed, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:44 ) Macro & the Credit Cycle

( 05:22 ) Quantifying Credit Growth

( 10:24 ) Impact of Fed’s Hawkish Pivot

( 13:41 ) Recession Odds

( 16:38 ) Auto Loan Stress & Markets vs Economy

( 20:28 ) Market Dispersion & Mag7

( 21:22 ) Mag7: Capex, Financial Engineering, Politics

( 25:59 ) Geopolitics & Cross-Border Flows

( 30:16 ) Geopolitics & Cross-Border Flows (Con’t)

( 35:08 ) U.S.-China Trade Constraints

( 40:29 ) Bitcoin & Neutral Assets

( 47:21 ) View on U.S. Equities

( 50:57 ) Final Thoughts





