This week, we discuss the Fed’s whiplash on December rate-cut expectations, why markets are being driven more by positioning and volatility than fundamentals, and how AI-led CapEx is masking weakness across the real economy. We also dig into the Beige Book’s warnings on employment and AI-driven layoffs, the political pressure building into 2025, and Mike Green’s viral case that the true cost of living is far higher than official statistics admit. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:49 ) Rate Cut Odd Whipsaw

( 10:27 ) Market Structure & Positioning

( 15:14 ) Debating the AI Race

( 23:59 ) Gameplan for Next Year

( 32:18 ) 2026 Cuts & New Fed-Treasury Vision

( 38:34 ) Gold Miners & Trading Commodities

( 42:18 ) Oil & Energy Policy

( 46:22 ) Mike Green & the K-Shaped Economy

( 55:17 ) Final Thoughts

