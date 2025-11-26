AI Is Ushering in an Entirely New Economic Paradigm | Jordi Visser

In this episode, Jordi Visser joins the show to discuss how exponential technologies, shifting demographics, and rising wealth concentration are quietly reshaping the economic landscape in ways traditional macro models can’t capture. He hints at why AI, deflation, and political incentives may matter far more than the usual data releases and how Bitcoin fits into this evolving world. Enjoy!

__

Follow Jordi: https://x.com/jvisserlabs

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

__

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 05:15 ) Why Tech is Breaking Old Macro

( 12:04 ) Grayscale Ad

( 12:41 ) How to Think About AI Disruptions

( 19:14 ) Transition From FCF to Debt-Funded

( 25:04 ) .Com Comparisons & Infinite AI Demand

( 29:05 ) The Genesis Mission

( 31:10 ) Grayscale Ad

( 31:58 ) The New Reality of Today’s Markets

( 36:47 ) Deflation vs Inflation Risks

( 39:58 ) Mike Green’s Viral Post

( 41:52 ) Debt Doom Loop & Curing All Diseases

( 45:35 ) Fed Buying Corporate Bonds

( 47:25 ) Bitcoin’s Digital Moat

( 54:25 ) Final Thoughts

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



