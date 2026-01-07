Future Growth Will Be Driven By Banks, Not the Fed | Andy Constan

In this episode, Andy Constan joins the show to break down why markets may be leaving the Fed-driven era behind, how private credit and bank balance sheets are becoming the real engine of growth, and what massive AI and onshoring investments mean for rates, risk, and the business cycle going forward. Enjoy!

__

Follow Andy: https://x.com/dampedspring

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

__

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:14 ) The Shift From The Fed To Private Credit

( 05:50 ) Push Vs Pull Demand For Credit

( 08:47 ) Grayscale Ad

( 09:25 ) Money Vs Credit

( 17:28 ) The Loop Of Spending & Savings

( 27:04 ) Grayscale Ad

( 27:51 ) Is The New Credit Flywheel A Policy Choice?

( 32:00 ) Impact On Investment & Consumption

( 35:19 ) Moving Back To A Traditional Business Cycle

( 38:52 ) Historical Disruptions Vs Today

( 44:05 ) Do Assets Go Higher In This New Regime?

( 53:04 ) Foreign Capital Flows & Trade Deficits

( 01:01:47 ) Final Thoughts

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



