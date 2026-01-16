home

Forward Guidance

ep.

/

The Market Is Rotating Faster Than Policy Can Keep Up | Weekly Roundup

This week, we unpack rising market euphoria, sector rotations and why consumers are suddenly back in focus. We also dig into Fed constraints, Japan’s endgame, Bitcoin waking up, and more. Enjoy!

__

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:28) Markets Too Hot & Sector Rotations

(12:55) Trump’s Shift To Main St.

(25:06) Fed, Rates & Tariffs

(30:52) CapEx & Credit Financing

(35:31) Bitcoin Catching Up To Metals

(43:19) Japan Endgame

(48:39) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance


