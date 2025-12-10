In this episode, Founder & CIO of IceCap Asset Management and host of The Loonie Hour podcast Keith Dicker breaks down why global markets now depend on constant stimulus, why Canada looks fragile as the U.S. strengthens, and how fiscal expansion and bond-market stress could shape the future of macro. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:23 ) Everything Revolves Around U.S. Macro

( 06:17 ) Repeat of Powell Repo Pivot?

( 13:55 ) Fed QE: Past vs Present

( 18:30 ) Did We Bypass Recession?

( 23:21 ) Canada’s Comeback & Global Markets

( 26:30 ) Unpacking Canada’s Bullish MOU

( 30:23 ) Fixed Income vs Growing Debt Burden

( 38:21 ) Precious Metals & Commodities

( 40:44 ) Hedging Tail Risks

( 43:09 ) Final Thoughts





