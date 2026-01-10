In this episode, Alex Campbell joins the show to discuss the silver trade and structural supply-demand imbalances in metals, AI acceleration and mismatch between CapEx & demand, and the breakdown of globalism. We also dig into the emerging political horseshoe, tariffs, and China’s trade leverage. Enjoy!

__

Follow Alex: https://x.com/abcampbell

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_

Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

26 Views For 2026: https://www.campbellramble.ai/p/26-views-for-2026

The Silver Squeeze: https://www.campbellramble.ai/p/the-silver-squeeze

__

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com . Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:14 ) Deep Dive Into The Silver Trade

( 10:23 ) Grayscale Ad

( 11:03 ) Trading The Death Of Globalism

( 18:21 ) Leaving Comparative Advantage

( 22:15 ) AI & Compute Acceleration Is Real

( 26:22 ) The Mismatch Between CapEx & Demand

( 30:07 ) Grayscale Ad

( 30:50 ) Leverage Levels & Risk

( 33:57 ) The Political Horseshoe

( 46:28 ) US vs China Capital Markets

( 49:15 ) China’s Trade Leverage

( 52:19 ) Final Thoughts





__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



