This week, we discuss why the economy feels strong on paper but fragile underneath, from debt-fueled spending and AI-driven growth to rising concentration and growing policy distortions. We also explore where the pressure is really building, the metals trade, and what could break next as 2026 approaches. Enjoy!

—

__

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:21 ) Consumer Spending & K-Economy

( 09:50 ) Labor, Small Businesses & the Macro Endgame

( 16:39 ) Market Concentration & CapEx Cycle

( 23:47 ) AI Cycle Stage & Race with China

( 27:44 ) The Metals Trade

( 33:01 ) Canada’s Big Pivot

( 37:41 ) New Fed Chair & Rates

( 44:10 ) Vol Dynamics & What to Own

( 50:33 ) Centralization & The Race to Zero

( 55:00 ) 2026 Fed Games

( 57:59 ) Final Thoughts

—

