This week, we discuss an insanely busy news cycle from surging metals and commodities to AI CapEx bottlenecks, SCOTUS tariff ruling, mega-cap rotation, and signs of economic re-acceleration shaping markets in 2026. Enjoy!

—

__

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:03 ) Geopolitics, Reacceleration & The Metals Trade

( 07:52 ) Yield Curve Steepening

( 09:22 ) GDPNow & The Trade Deficit

Grayscale Ad

( 14:24 ) Economic Reacceleration

( 16:22 ) Market Rotation & K-Reversal

( 18:53 ) Stock-Bond Correlation Comeback?

( 20:40 ) The New G2 World

( 22:56 ) Who’s Buying Bonds?

Grayscale Ad

( 27:40 ) Small Cap & Metals Rotation

( 30:43 ) Tech & Trading The CapEx Cycle

( 37:26 ) SCOTUS Tariff Ruling

( 43:23 ) Making Moves For Midterms

( 46:34 ) Short Mag7 & Follow The Government

( 49:13 ) Commodities and Metals

( 51:02 ) Final Thoughts

—

