This week, we discuss an insanely busy news cycle from surging metals and commodities to AI CapEx bottlenecks, SCOTUS tariff ruling, mega-cap rotation, and signs of economic re-acceleration shaping markets in 2026. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(03:03) Geopolitics, Reacceleration & The Metals Trade

(07:52) Yield Curve Steepening

(09:22) GDPNow & The Trade Deficit

(13:42) Grayscale Ad

(14:24) Economic Reacceleration

(16:22) Market Rotation & K-Reversal

(18:53) Stock-Bond Correlation Comeback?

(20:40) The New G2 World

(22:56) Who’s Buying Bonds?

(26:50) Grayscale Ad

(27:40) Small Cap & Metals Rotation

(30:43) Tech & Trading The CapEx Cycle

(37:26) SCOTUS Tariff Ruling

(43:23) Making Moves For Midterms

(46:34) Short Mag7 & Follow The Government

(49:13) Commodities and Metals

(51:02) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

