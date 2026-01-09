Commodities & Cyclicals Are 2026’s Mega-Cap Tech | Weekly Roundup
This week, we discuss an insanely busy news cycle from surging metals and commodities to AI CapEx bottlenecks, SCOTUS tariff ruling, mega-cap rotation, and signs of economic re-acceleration shaping markets in 2026. Enjoy!
—
Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_
Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp
Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc
Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
__
Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lp3pWEKx9j0ZHK4ci7Idq3AUfoGLL5O1/view?usp=sharing
—
Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.
https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(03:03) Geopolitics, Reacceleration & The Metals Trade
(07:52) Yield Curve Steepening
(09:22) GDPNow & The Trade Deficit
(13:42) Grayscale Ad
(14:24) Economic Reacceleration
(16:22) Market Rotation & K-Reversal
(18:53) Stock-Bond Correlation Comeback?
(20:40) The New G2 World
(22:56) Who’s Buying Bonds?
(26:50) Grayscale Ad
(27:40) Small Cap & Metals Rotation
(30:43) Tech & Trading The CapEx Cycle
(37:26) SCOTUS Tariff Ruling
(43:23) Making Moves For Midterms
(46:34) Short Mag7 & Follow The Government
(49:13) Commodities and Metals
(51:02) Final Thoughts
—
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance