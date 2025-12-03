Gm! We're back with Kevin from HumidiFi to discuss how they became the largest prop AMM on Solana. We deep dive into what are prop AMMs, is price discovery moving onchain, launching their token, the aftermath of 10/10 and more. Enjoy! -- Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_ Follow Lightspeed: ⁠ https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq⁠ Join the Lightspeed Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+QUl_ZOj2nMJlZTEx⁠ -- Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: ⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/⁠ -- ( 00:00 ) Introduction ( 03:18 ) What Are Prop AMMs? ( 07:24 ) The Monad ICO ( 10:00 ) Capital Efficiency & Profitability ( 17:35 ) Is Price Discovery Moving Onchain? ( 27:15 ) The Aftermath Of 10/10 ( 32:40 ) Trading On SOL vs Other L1s ( 40:13 ) DEX Aggregators ( 42:48 ) What's Next For HumidiFi? ( 45:26 ) Launching The WET Token ( 48:02 ) What's Next For Solana In 2026? -- Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.