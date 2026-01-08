Gm! We're back with Lucas from Jito to break down the new IBRL dashboard on Solana validator behavior. We also dive into token buybacks versus growth, governance design, and more.

Enjoy!

--

--

Sablier is the leading onchain token distribution protocol — now on Solana. Trusted by top crypto teams, Sablier automates airdrops and vesting onchain, securely and transparently. Start in seconds at sablier.com.

--

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:21 ) IBRL Dashboard

( 9:58 ) Submitting Transactions

( 17:51 ) Social Shaming Validators

( 20:46 ) Sablier Ad

( 21:14 ) Limitations of Cutting Swap Times

( 28:17 ) Refining the IBRL Dashboard

( 32:05 ) Sablier Ad

( 32:34 ) Do Buybacks Actually Work?

( 41:14 ) Could Jito Adopt Futarchy Based Governance?

( 47:00 ) The Equity and Token Relationship

( 49:18 ) Price Discovery and Market Structure

( 55:23 ) Centralized Exchanges in 2026

( 58:11 ) 2026 Predictions

( 1:01:25 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.

Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.