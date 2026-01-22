Gm! In this episode Jun Bug and kdot co-founders of BULK join us to discuss building a high-performance perpetuals exchange on Solana, testnet rollout plans, covering latency and reliability challenges, validator-based architecture, decentralization trade-offs and incentive structures.





Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:04 ) Why Perps Are So Hard to Build on Solana?

( 16:27 ) BULK’s Testnet Launch

( 21:36 ) Incentives, Stickiness, and Long-Term Users

( 25:32 ) One Exchange, Infinite Market

( 35:38 ) Network Congestion and Perps on Solana

( 46:34 ) propAMMs in Perps Trading

( 58:16 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.