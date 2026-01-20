Gm! In this episode we are joined by Tom Curry to discuss Soar’s approach to tokenizing businesses, and improving fundraising via onchain models. We also cover internet capital markets, token–equity alignment, founder incentives, liquidity challenges, regulation, and onboarding retail investors into long-term, startup-focused crypto investing.

Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:25 ) Why SOAR?

( 4:21 ) Meme Coins vs Real Value

( 10:04 ) How SOAR Is Different

( 25:29 ) Founder Control vs Governance

( 32:25 ) Ideal Founders for SOAR

( 36:34 ) Should Launchpads Curate?

( 39:15 ) What Success Looks Like

( 43:34 ) Challenges on the Token Side

( 47:01 ) New Investors and Liquidity

( 51:10 ) Learning From IPOs

( 54:25 ) What's Next for SOAR?

( 1:00:06 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.