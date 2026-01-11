Gm! This episode we’re joined by Austin Federa to discuss DoubleZero’s 2025 progress, its private fiber network, performance gains beyond the public internet, validator and stake incentivization, and more.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:16 ) DoubleZero 2025 Highlights

( 7:23 ) Beyond the Public Internet

( 22:51 ) Network Performance

( 25:21 ) Stake Incentivization Program

( 33:51 ) Validator Incentives

( 41:03 ) Value Flow

( 52:59 ) Liquid Staking

( 56:12 ) Future Outlook

( 1:08:29 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.