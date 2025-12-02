Gm! We're back with Lucas Bruder to discuss the next step for Jito and Solana in 2026. We deep dive into what is BAM, Solana's sandwiching problem, the biggest opportunity for Jito, the internet capital markets vision for Solana and more. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:03 ) What Is BAM?

( 07:56 ) Solana’s Sandwiching Problem

( 15:40 ) Peaq Ad

( 16:06 ) Sablier Ad

( 16:34 ) Jito’s Biggest Opportunity

( 22:35 ) How To Onboard Stake

( 31:58 ) TEEs

( 41:15 ) The Internet Capital Markets Vision

( 45:07 ) Prop AMMs

( 47:15 ) An Update On JitoSOL

--

