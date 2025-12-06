In this episode, John Fakhoury joins the show to discuss Bitcoin’s "missing bull market," how Bitcoin is becoming a global macro asset, why institutions can no longer ignore it, and why hype-driven treasury companies and altcoins are facing a harsh reality check. We also explore what could drive the next phase of adoption, what 2026 may bring, and why Bitcoin might reach its next milestone in a far quieter (and more powerful) way than anyone expects. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:57 ) Is the Bitcoin Cycle Broken?

( 09:05 ) The Rise & Risk of Corporate Bitcoin

( 13:31 ) Hard Truths About This Market

( 19:42 ) Bitcoin’s Path to the Index Era

( 22:21 ) The Mood Shift Under the Surface

( 24:43 ) What the Fed Means for Crypto

( 27:00 ) The Great Altcoin Reckoning

( 30:36 ) Stablecoins Become Infrastructure

( 33:20 ) Bitcoin’s Real Stress Test Ahead

( 36:29 ) Culture, Capital & the Next Cycle

( 41:06 ) Final Thoughts

