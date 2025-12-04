In this episode, Alexandre Laizet explains why Bitcoin price can stall despite record institutional interest, what’s really driving volatility behind the scenes, and how Bitcoin treasury companies fit into the next phase of adoption. We also dig into why "the setup has never been more bullish," how Wall Street treats Bitcoin as (not yet) money, and what investors can expect heading into 2026. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:48 ) Why Isn’t BTC Higher?

( 07:02 ) Is Bitcoin Being Manipulated?

( 17:45 ) The Role of BTC Treasury Companies

( 24:39 ) Why Buy Treasury Companies?

( 34:02 ) Biggest Bitcoin Catalysts

( 38:58 ) How Does Bitcoin Recover?

( 44:24 ) Final Thoughts





