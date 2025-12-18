In this episode, Natalie Brunell unpacks how Bitcoin reframes money, incentives, and opportunity in a world where inflation and broken systems quietly shape daily life. We also discuss why Bitcoin is apolitical and a universal antidote to the broken American dream. Enjoy!

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:48 ) Bitcoin Is For Everyone

( 07:15 ) The Writing Process

( 10:15 ) Book Vision & Audience

( 14:10 ) Natalie’s Coin Story

( 16:34 ) Encouraging Friends & Family

( 18:53 ) Bitcoin Is A Universal Antidote

( 23:17 ) What 2026 Holds for Bitcoin

( 26:08 ) Sentiment & Narratives

( 28:26 ) The Institutionalization Of Bitcoin

( 32:33 ) Bitcoin Risks & Concerns

( 35:20 ) Final Thoughts

—

