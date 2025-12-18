In this episode, Blockspace Baron joins the show to deep dive into a contrarian Bitcoin thesis: treating block space itself as a scarce, financial asset. We explore why Blockspace Baron is aggressively acquiring it, how inscriptions and tokens reframe fee economics, and what this could mean if transaction fees rise. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:48 ) Blockspace, Ordinals & Bit Bars

( 04:01 ) How Blockspace Tokens Are Bought & Valued

( 05:44 ) Challenges & the Future of Blockspace

( 13:58 ) The Long-Term Vision for Blockspace Tokens

( 20:58 ) BIT Bars, Meme Culture & Gentleman Club Phenomenon

( 22:35 ) The Economics of Blockspace

( 28:30 ) Blockspace Tokens & What Comes Next

( 35:45 ) Final Thoughts

