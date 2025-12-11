The $13,000 Book Preserving Bitcoin's History | Jimmy from Smashtoshi
In this episode, Jimmy from Smashtoshi joins the show to discuss its multi-year project to preserve Bitcoin’s history. We discuss how early communities shaped the network’s identity, how Bitcoin’s story blends technology with social movements, and why today’s institutional wave risks overshadowing the ideals that built it. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:36) Smashatoshi’s History of Bitcoin
(04:52) Becoming a Bitcoin Historian
(07:15) Uncovering Bitcoin’s Early History
(07:39) Bitcoin’s Cultural & Social Shift
(09:42) Bitcoin’s Financial Evolution
(15:42) Where Bitcoin Is Heading Next
(24:52) Final Thoughts
