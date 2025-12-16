In this episode, Jameson Lopp returns to discuss Bitcoin’s muted 2025 cycle, the shifting power from retail to institutions, and the messy but necessary evolution of Bitcoin’s development, governance, and blockspace economics. We also explore Zcash’s unexpected resurgence, the risks and realities of future forks, and what truly threatens Bitcoin heading into 2026. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:44 ) Bitcoin Cycles vs Institutions

( 07:35 ) Bitcoin as Hedge, Asset, and Narrative

( 09:22 ) State of Bitcoin Development

( 11:23 ) Protocol Wars and Bitcoin's Future

( 28:38 ) Privacy Innovations and Zcash

( 36:05 ) Institutional Bitcoin Adoption Accelerates

( 45:13 ) Regulation’s Expanding Role in Bitcoin

( 49:45 ) The Road to Merchant Adoption

( 52:26 ) Top Risks for Bitcoin Heading Into 2026

( 54:54 ) Final Thoughts





