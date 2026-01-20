In this episode, Michael Terpin returns to the show to discuss whether Bitcoin’s four-year cycle still holds, how whales and institutions shape market tops and bottoms, what signals matter most during drawdowns, and why the next bull market may look very different from the last. We also dig into regulation, altcoin narratives, and cycle timing. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:56 ) Impact of Whale Activity on Bitcoin

( 07:57 ) Regulatory Challenges and Market Sentiment

( 10:59 ) DATs, Institutions and CLARITY Act

( 20:32 ) Bottom Predictions and Trading Strategies

( 25:19 ) Market Cycles and Bitcoin Dominance

( 32:40 ) Challenges in Token Investments & New Narratives

( 39:02 ) Market Predictions and Strategies

( 41:46 ) Final Thoughts

