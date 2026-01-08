In this episode, Rizzo is interviewed by Tyler Rowe from Treasury Orange to explore how Bitcoin’s narrative is shifting from grassroots rebellion to corporate balance sheets, why Bitcoin treasuries have become the defining theme of this cycle, how figures like Michael Saylor reframed Bitcoin for institutions, and what this means for payments, capital markets, and the next decade of adoption. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:50 ) Rizzo & His Coverage of Bitcoin’s Story

( 03:50 ) Adoption of Bitcoin As Payments & Prevailing Store of Value Narrative

( 05:48 ) Corporate Adoption and the Future of Bitcoin

( 09:47 ) Bitcoin’s Shift from Counterculture to Mainstream Finance

( 17:19 ) Which Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Will Win Out Next?

( 24:48 ) Navigating Financial Metrics and Data in Bitcoin Companies

( 28:54 ) The Yin and Yang of Individual and Corporate Bitcoin Ethos

( 34:05 ) XXI: Jack Mallers x Tether x Softbank Treasury Company

( 37:03 ) Block’s (Square) Entrance Into ASIC Hardware Design

( 38:27 ) Preferred Equity Models and Market Sentiment

( 41:11 ) Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Projection For 2026

( 42:45 ) Final Thoughts

