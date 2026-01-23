home

Supply Shock

ep.

/

Bitcoin Racehorse: The First Real-World Asset Financed By Bitcoin

In this episode, we dig into one of Bitcoin’s strangest early stories; the time a group of OG Bitcoiners pooled BTC to buy a real racehorse. We explore early crypto finance experiments, on-chain sleuthing, unanswered questions about the investment, and what this forgotten episode reveals about Bitcoin’s earliest believers. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:20) The Crazy Story of Satoshi’s Damon

(18:03) Investigating the Names Behind the Story

(23:21) Richie’s Journey into Bitcoin

(27:57) Reviving the Original Website

(29:19) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


