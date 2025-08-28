In this episode, David Z. Morris breaks down the Roman Storm trial, explaining Tornado Cash’s origins, the split verdict, and why the case sets a critical precedent for financial privacy. He highlights how the jury’s hung decision reflects deeper debates about decentralization, crypto regulation, and the limits of state power over code. Enjoy!

—

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:25 ) Breaking Down Roman Storm Trial Verdict

( 05:49 ) Background of Tornado Cash

( 09:29 ) The Arrest and Charges

( 11:58 ) Legal Nuances & Defense

( 14:18 ) Ledn Ad

( 14:55 ) Legal Nuances & Defense

( 18:51 ) Journalistic Perspective

( 26:15 ) The Importance of Digital Privacy

( 26:54 ) Prosecution's Mistakes and Cover-Ups

( 28:07 ) The First Witness & Payback.com Scam

( 31:13 ) Jury's Deliberation & Technical Challenges

( 31:51 ) Ledn Ad

( 32:37 ) Jury's Deliberation & Technical Challenges

( 35:44 ) Administration's Stance on Crypto Cases

( 38:54 ) Appeal Process & Legal Implications

( 44:28 ) Future of Financial Privacy

( 50:09 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





