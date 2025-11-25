In this episode, Tim Enneking joins the show to discuss why Bitcoin’s recent drawdown isn’t a crash, why the old cycle models are breaking, and how shifting ownership and institutional behavior may be reshaping the entire market. He also digs into who might be selling, where the real catalysts could emerge next, and what long-term investors should keep an eye on. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:03 ) How Bitcoin’s Market Has Evolved

( 07:20 ) Bulls, Bears & the Next Big Move

( 09:49 ) Institutional Flows Reshaping Crypto

( 21:20 ) Is Bitcoin Correlated to Equities?

( 23:18 ) Biggest Bitcoin Catalysts

( 27:51 ) Market Structure & Crypto Banks

( 32:58 ) Strategy Lessons from Market History

( 38:50 ) Final Thoughts

