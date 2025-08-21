In this episode, Gabriel Shipton—brother of Julian Assange—joins the podcast to discuss Project Spartacus, a grassroots initiative inscribing WikiLeaks’ most sensitive archives onto the Bitcoin blockchain. By doing so, the project aims to preserve uncensorable historical records, highlight Bitcoin's original ethos as a tool for resistance, and protect the rights of whistleblowers and journalists. Shipton reflects on Julian’s impact, the need for publishing tools outside state control, and how Bitcoin’s evolution offers a future for free expression and immutable truth. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:06 ) Project Spartacus & Julian Assange

( 06:14 ) Bitcoin as a Publishing Tool

( 10:37 ) Bitcoin as a Publishing Tool

( 19:01 ) Project Spartacus Execution & Goals

( 26:43 ) Advocacy for Technologists & Journalists

( 36:51 ) Julian Assange's Current Life & Future Plans

( 39:26 ) Final Thoughts

