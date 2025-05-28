aergo

AergoAERGO

Live Aergo price updates and the latest Aergo news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.147

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.16

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aergo price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.31M. The table above accurately updates our AERGO price in real time. The price of AERGO is up 0.56% since last hour, down -7.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $73.71M. AERGO has a circulating supply of 472.50M coins and a max supply of 500.00M AERGO.

Aergo Stats

What is the market cap of Aergo?

The current market cap of Aergo is $69.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aergo?

Currently, 287.02M of AERGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $42.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.94%.

What is the current price of Aergo?

The price of 1 Aergo currently costs $0.15.

How many Aergo are there?

The current circulating supply of Aergo is 472.50M. This is the total amount of AERGO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aergo?

Aergo (AERGO) currently ranks 624 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 69.47M

-7.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#624

24H Volume

$ 42.31M

Circulating Supply

470,000,000

latest Aergo news