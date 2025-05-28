aerobud

$0.0133

The live AEROBUD price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $146.59K. The table above accurately updates our AEROBUD price in real time. The price of AEROBUD is down -0.32% since last hour, down -1.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.34M. AEROBUD has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B AEROBUD.

AEROBUD Stats

What is the market cap of AEROBUD?

The current market cap of AEROBUD is $13.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AEROBUD?

Currently, 10.99M of AEROBUD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $146.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.07%.

What is the current price of AEROBUD?

The price of 1 AEROBUD currently costs $0.01.

How many AEROBUD are there?

The current circulating supply of AEROBUD is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AEROBUD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AEROBUD?

AEROBUD (AEROBUD) currently ranks 1431 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 13.36M

-1.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1431

24H Volume

$ 146.59K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

