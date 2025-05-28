aevo

AevoAEVO

Live Aevo price updates and the latest Aevo news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.118

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aevo price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.08M. The table above accurately updates our AEVO price in real time. The price of AEVO is up 1.37% since last hour, up 1.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $117.89M. AEVO has a circulating supply of 904.07M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AEVO.

Aevo Stats

What is the market cap of Aevo?

The current market cap of Aevo is $106.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aevo?

Currently, 144.86M of AEVO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.43%.

What is the current price of Aevo?

The price of 1 Aevo currently costs $0.12.

How many Aevo are there?

The current circulating supply of Aevo is 904.07M. This is the total amount of AEVO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aevo?

Aevo (AEVO) currently ranks 475 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 106.44M

1.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#475

24H Volume

$ 17.08M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

latest Aevo news