
The live Aevo price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.08M. The table above accurately updates our AEVO price in real time. The price of AEVO is up 1.37% since last hour, up 1.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $117.89M. AEVO has a circulating supply of 904.07M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AEVO.
Aevo Stats
What is the market cap of Aevo?
The current market cap of Aevo is $106.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aevo?
Currently, 144.86M of AEVO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.43%.
What is the current price of Aevo?
The price of 1 Aevo currently costs $0.12.
How many Aevo are there?
The current circulating supply of Aevo is 904.07M. This is the total amount of AEVO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aevo?
Aevo (AEVO) currently ranks 475 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
